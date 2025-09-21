New Martin Scorsese Ghost Movie Taps Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence

On occasion, one of the Hollywood greats rarely associated with the horror genre will find their way in. This happens to be the case with Martin Scorsese and one of his latest film projects. Excitingly enough, Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have both been tapped to star in this Martin Scorsese film which happens to be a ghost story.

Details are only now coming together, but the film is based on Peter Cameron’s 2020 novel What Happens at Night. As shared via THR, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will both star in the film, noting that the original story “follows a married couple that travels to Europe to adopt a baby, staying in a cavernous, fading European hotel filled with eccentric characters.”

Martin Scorsese will direct the film while Patrick Marber penned the screenplay for the feature film adaptation. Here’s what else the outlet shared regarding the behind-the-scenes details:

“Apple Original Films is in talks to finance and produce the movie with Studiocanal.”

The new ghost story will be the latest of various collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. The two previously worked on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Audition, and most recently Killers of the Flower Moon. As for Lawrence, this will be her first time working with Scorsese.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this new Martin Scorsese project as we have them. It’s exciting to see him tackle not only a modern story such as What Happens at Night, but that its genres are so unlike Scorsese’s usual output. Hopefully this will mark yet another great collaboration between he and DiCaprio and that Jennifer Lawrence will offer something new and enjoyable to their winning formula.

A release date for the project has yet to be announced. However, it’s possible more details will come our way once the finances are figured out and production deals are signed.