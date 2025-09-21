Sydney Sweeney Shares End Of Summer Bikini Photos

It wasn’t too long ago that celebrity Sydney Sweeney was making headlines for her collaboration with American Eagle and the “great jeans” she wore for the ad campaign. Now, however, Sydney Sweeney is showing off some very different outfits with the below bikini photos.

Clearly, Sweeney is celebrating the end of summer by taking an outdoors trip to Lake Powell. The special visit seemingly doubles as a celebration for her birthday, with Sweeney having just turned 28 on September 12. This apparently led to quite a few adventures as teased on Instagram.

As of this writing, the post has managed to gather more than 2,700,000 likes. With a number that nearly reaches 3 million – it proves that Sweeney is just as popular as ever before. Comments ranged from references to her recent American Eagle stint, while others were simply complimenting the photos.

A “little trip to mars,” she writes in the caption for the Instagram post. Here are the bikini photos as shared by Sydney Sweeney:

Sydney Sweeney in newly shared photos ✨ Via @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/Yc6oCNNFQz — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 14, 2025

sydney sweeney via IG. pic.twitter.com/f4Er6rxl7d — Sydney Sweeney Files (@sydneyfilesx) September 14, 2025

Additionally, here are some of the responses shared by viewers on the social media platform:

“Nice jeans,” one user wrote, referencing the American Eagle ads and Sweeney’s own “genes.”

“She puts the POW in Lake Powell,” another user writes, referencing the real location the photos were taken.

Another American Eagle reference was made in the form of the following joke:

“I’ve purchased over 2,000 pairs of American Eagles womens jeans to support you.”

Of course, Sweeney is known for much more than the aforementioned campaign, with other collaborations including Dr. Squatch and a number of major appearances including HBO series Euphoria, horror film Immaculate, and Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web under her belt. Though some of these roles have been more successful than others.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Sydney Sweeney as we have them. For now, she’s clearly celebrating her summer with some great ideas and fashions in mind. While the end of summer is near, Sweeney is making the best of it.