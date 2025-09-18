‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Has Message For Haters

Bella Ramsey became a major sensation with their role in The Last of Us. The 21-year-old actor portrayed Ellie in the live-action HBO series based on the video game property of the same name. Unlike some recent adaptations like Fallout, however, The Last of Us did not receive the same level of undivided acclaim. In fact, star Bella Ramsey has released a message for haters.

Ramsey has been targeted for a number of reasons both personal and because fans are unwilling to accept the television series as an adaptation of the games. Reasons have included Ramsey’s physical appearance or their decision to be gender fluid. Now Ramsey is taking the opportunity to share their own message to haters that have targeted them or the series in their online complaints.

Here’s the message Bella Ramsey shared while speaking in an interview on The Awardist:

“You don’t have to watch it. If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again.”

Ramsey also said:

“There’s nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There’s nothing that can be changed or altered. So I’m like, there’s not really any point in reading or looking at anything.”

The Last of Us star also acknowledged that people have the right to their own opinions:

“People are of course entitled to their opinions. But it doesn’t affect the show, it doesn’t affect how the show continues or anything in any way. They’re very separate things to me. So no, I just don’t really engage.”

Ramsey’s statements seem to come directly from the heart, and they’re not wrong at all, as the HBO series has already been released and it is what it is. For fans to attack Ramsey for choices that have already been made, it’s definitely too little too late. Whether or not they agree, however, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding Bella Ramsey and The Last of Us as we have them. The HBO series recently wrapped its second season on the network.