Apple TV Plus Cancels Series After Two Seasons

One of the streaming services that seems to be behind the likes of digital juggernauts Netflix and Disney Plus is Apple TV Plus, a platform that offers a similarly wide array of films and shows including original IPs and otherwise. Sadly, much like other streaming services as of late, it must make tough decisions and that includes the recent cancellation of an Apple TV Plus series.

The series, which first dropped on the streaming platform in 2022, has had plenty of time to make a connection with viewers. In fact, the second season didn’t drop until late 2024, which gave subscribers plenty of time to familiarize with the show.

For those who did and hoped for a third season, however, it looks like you may be disappointed.

The Sun reports that the series has, in fact, been canceled with only two seasons having been released on Apple TV Plus. Here’s what the outlet shared:

“Bad Sisters will not be returning,” stated the publication.

An additional statement from a television insider further addressed the cancellation of Bad Sisters:

“Many viewers who watched the first couple of series felt like the story reached a natural conclusion anyway, but of course, they hoped there’d be more.

“With every passing month it seemed less and less likely and now the show has been shelved by Apple completely, it’s not a huge shock, but it’s still a big disappointment for fans.

“It’s a particularly sad state of affairs because it was one of the few comedies in recent years that seem to have cut through with audiences, and many will be sad to see how short lived it is.”

Even the insider confirmed that the streaming series seemed to do well with viewers. Unfortunately, Apple decided to drop the series completely it seems, all while keeping fans hoping that a renewal announcement would still be made. While that’s not the case, fans can still enjoy the two seasons of Bad Sisters that were released via Apple TV Plus. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest streaming trends as we have them.