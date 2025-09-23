Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Brutal Injury Filming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Actor Tom Holland was working on the new MCU Spider-Man movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day when he suffered a brutal injury. Now the beloved actor was reported to have been hospitalized as a result while shooting took place in Glasgow.

As shared via Deadline, “filming was suspended Friday as the actor was treated for a mild concussion,” and an additional source shared that “he will take a break ‘out of precaution’ but is expected to return to filming in a few days.”

Tom Holland seems to already be recovering from his brutal injury, however, as The Sun also reports that he has since attended a charity event over the weekend. Holland appeared with fellow Spider-Man star and his fiancée, Zendaya.

Holland, who has played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in a variety of MCU projects including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, was said to have suffered his injury while performing a stunt. Details are scarce, though the outlet also notes the following:

“A woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance.”

Fortunately, he seems to be doing better following his hospital admittance, so let’s hope production on the highly-anticipated sequel can continue soon. Ultimately we’ll have to keep an eye on this situation and see how things develop from here.

Many details regarding the project have so far been kept under wraps, but it will mark an exciting new MCU collaboration as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be joined by Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. It’s an exciting union that feels straight out of the comics and fans are eager to see what other surprises are in store.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters next year on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe news as we have it and any other updates regarding the production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the condition of its star, Tom Holland.