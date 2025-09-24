Harry Potter Series Rumored To Be Auditioning Female Actors For Voldemort

The Harry Potter TV series is currently in production and fans have been seeing new actors take the roles of so many beloved characters. Many of these cast members have been similar to those who played the characters in the franchise’s feature film adaptations, while others are quite different this time around. Now one rumor suggests that the studio behind the Harry Potter series is auditioning female actors to play the part of Voldemort.

As fans of the franchise know, Voldemort is the primary antagonist of the novels and their feature film adaptations, and fans have been eager to see who will play the part for television. If this latest rumor is to be believed, however, then a very different cast member could land the role. Ralph Fiennes previously played the part in the original film series.

Here’s what insider Daniel Richtman shared regarding the rumor:

“For the Harry Potter show, they’re auditioning both men and women for Voldemort, so it’s possible we could see a female Voldemort in the series.”

It looks like Warner Bros and HBO are open to anyone playing the role of Voldemort in the new series. While a male actor could win the part not unlike Ralph Fiennes, a female actor might also have the same opportunity. It would certainly be a different take on one of the biggest villains in both cinema and literature – but one that the series could benefit from. After all, reinvention is one way these franchises stay fresh, though fans undoubtedly want an adaptation close to the source material.

Ultimately, this is a rumor, so fans should take it with a grain of salt. With so many other cast members finally announced, however, and production ongoing – it may only be a matter of time before we learn who our know Voldemort is.

The Harry Potter TV series is currently scheduled for a release via HBO in 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the next highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic book series as we have them.