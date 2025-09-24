Classic Horror Movie To Get New Remake

The horror genre is always a prime candidate for modern-day remakes, sequels, and reboots. Now a classic horror movie is officially getting a remake more than four decades after its initial release. It’s a true sign that this impactful cult classic is as timeless as ever.

Fans were treated to so many incredible slasher movies in the 1980s. It was a decade fueled by the mainstream success of Halloween and Friday the 13th. While many additional slasher films never received the franchise treatment, however, there were some that still managed to spark a few sequels on occasion.

Interestingly, that’s the case with this film, though this new project will be the first full-blown remake. For fans worried that it will stray too far from what made the original special, however, there’s no need to be upset. It’s been announced that the original film’s writer and director will be returning to helm this new iteration.

As noted via Brain Mutant:

“Robert Hiltzik both wrote and directed the original film which earned $11 million at the box office with a $350,000 budget,” referring to the 1983 cult classic Sleepaway Camp. Now Hiltzik will return to helm a Sleepaway Camp remake as both writer and director after having “its remake rights acquired by AFA.”

The outlet adds that AFA co-heads Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr. will be producing the project as a result. Thompson and Ryan Jr. have both called themselves major fans of the original which promises an exciting team to have behind this new film. Hiltzik himself admitted this with the following statement:

“I am both thrilled and humbled to be working with AFA on the reimagined Sleepaway Camp. Though I have been approached by several companies regarding the remake of Sleepaway Camp, only AFA has shared my vision and is excited to have me helm the film, therefore preserving the integrity of the original film for the fans, as well as introducing Sleepaway Camp to a whole new generation. Be prepared for a new member of the Sleepaway Camp family.”

We’re still waiting for more details regarding this Sleepaway Camp remake. It’s off to a good start, however, and fans are no doubt eager to see how Angela Baker makes her way back onto our screens. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more news on this remake of the cult classic horror movie as we have them.