‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ New Trailer Released

Fans of James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise have an all-new trailer for the upcoming third installment titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. While the previous entry in the series, Avatar: The Way of Water, presented an emphasis on the oceanic side of Pandora, it looks like Fire and Ash will be introducing a new fiery tribe of the Na’vi known as the Ash People.

The first Avatar movie, released in 2009, promised an all-new world ripe for sequels and spin-offs, though it took some time before the technology could catch up to make them possible. Now that director James Cameron has recently treated us to Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s time for the third installment to hit theaters. The various sequels were shot close to the same time with several years spent on post-production.

Interestingly, this new sequel will once again follow Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri as they lead their family following the loss of their son, Neteyam, during the events of the previous film. Oona Chaplin’s Varang complicates things, however, as they enter the scene with their aforementioned group the Ash People.

Here’s the new official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash:

In addition to Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Oona Chaplin, the new sequel also includes Aliens star Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to hit theaters on December 19, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Avatar film franchise as we have them. For now, Fire and Ash looks like it’s going to be an exciting and different kind of follow-up as it illustrates this fiery new side of the Avatar universe. Additionally, a fourth film is being scheduled for 2029 with a fifth for 2031.