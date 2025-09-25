Iconic Movie Getting A Sequel 30 Years Later

An exciting development has been shared regarding a sequel to an iconic movie. Fans have been waiting quite some time for this follow-up to come together. Now, according to one promising update, things seem to be lining up perfectly.

While it’s likely that the film is going to happen one way or another, the biggest question is when production will begin, and it could start as soon as next year.

This news was shared by the director attached to the project – who also helmed its predecessor more than two decades ago – which is also something exciting to keep in mind about the upcoming movie sequel.

Here’s what the director shared while attending South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival via Variety:

“I look forward to possibly shooting it in 2026. We’re in the middle of doing all the things — budgeting, scheduling, casting process,” director Michael Mann shared, referring to Heat 2. In fact, he said one of the main reasons production for the long-awaited Heat sequel was his decision to attend the festival in South Korea.

Fans have been waiting for a sequel to Heat 2 for so many years now, it’s exciting to see that 2026 could be the year that production finally begins. Of course, the first official announcement can be traced back to 2023, in which Mann noted “viewership on Netflix“ for the original film “went from 1 million hours to 17 million hours of the original picture.”

Details regarding the cinematic endeavor have been mostly kept under wraps, but it is presumed to be closely based on Mann’s novel Heat 2 that follows the events of the original film both past and future. Of course, that’s a trickier task to pull off for a live-action film, so we’ll have to see what cast members he manages to bring together to represent the iconic roles once held by the likes of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the sequel to the beloved classic movie Heat as we have them. It looks like 2026 will be a promising year, however, especially if Mann gets to start production by then.