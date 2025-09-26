Marvel Gives Power Upgrade To Major MCU Character

Marvel fans are going to be surprised by this latest MCU development. In one of the franchise’s latest additions, it’s been revealed that Marvel has given a power upgrade to a major MCU character. This unexpected change will definitely make for some exciting storytelling as we move forward in the next chapter of MCU stories.

Interestingly, this character is already one of Marvel’s most powerful superheroes. Her appearances in recent MCU projects including Avengers: Endgame have proven that she has advantages that other characters in the franchise do not. Now a new Disney Plus series will further explore the character and her abilities.

This character is none other than Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, the superhero played by Brie Larson that was first introduced in the movie Captain Marvel. In addition to her appearance in Avengers: Endgame, she also made a cameo appearance in the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel and later shared a larger role in The Marvels.

Now, as revealed in the first episode of the new Disney Plus series Marvel Zombies, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has had her powers taken to an all-new level with this MCU upgrade. The zombified character is revealed to have gone into battle against Ikaris of Eternals, and as a result, the two created a massive canyon from their never-ending battle.

The canyon is enough to illustrate how powerful Danvers is, but the fact that she cannot be bested by Ikaris, who has godlike powers gifted to her by Celestial creator Arishem, proves that she is way more powerful than any fan previously suspected. It also means that for this particular appearance – she’ll be quite the deadly foe throughout Marvel Zombies.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe updates including those regarding Captain Marvel as we have them. For now, fans can tune into the new animated series Marvel Zombies via Disney Plus.