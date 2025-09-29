‘Alien: Earth’ Showrunner Teases Potential Season 2 Plans

The Alien television series Alien: Earth officially brought the sci-fi horror franchise to the small screen. Now that the first season has concluded, showrunner Noah Hawley has opened up about the show’s ending, while also addressing the potential plans for Alien: Earth Season 2.

For those who watched the season finale of Alien: Earth Season 1, they’ll know that Hawley left plenty of questions unanswered, giving the show’s potential second season plenty to follow. When asked by THR about this conscious decision regarding the conclusion of the first season, Hawley had a very interesting answer that included some teasers for where the series could head next.

Here’s what Hawley shared:

“I think there’s an artistic answer to that, and there’s a commercial answer to that, right? Obviously, I had to plan and execute a story that that’s going someplace. And then, this whole thing is a proof-of-concept experiment to see if enough people on the planet want to watch an Alien TV show to justify the expense of a second and third season of an Alien TV show.”

“So for me, I never hedged my bets. This is not a closed-ended season. This chapter is closed, but Yutani troops are landing. The balance of power has shifted. These children have no idea what’s coming. The last line of, ‘Now we rule’ is triumphant and uplifting. But cut to 10 minutes later, what is going to be happening? So I like that it has that real-time urgency to it.”

Hawley certainly has the story mapped out, at least at this point, because he asks a good question. While the child-like synthetics have taken over the facility, they still have Weyland-Yutani to deal with, so the second season will have quite the opening if it’s greenlit. Though Hawley also admits that he doesn’t have any definitive conclusion in mind:

“I don’t have a destination in mind. I don’t know how long it will take me to get there. It’s been such an amazing act of play for me to enter this franchise and bring my own ideas to it. And just like with Fargo, I think, ‘Who am I kidding? As long as they let me tell stories in this tone of voice, I’m going to tell stories in this tone of voice.’ Right now, I feel flush with enthusiasm for this hybrid show that I’ve made between Alien and looking at the future of humanity in a way that feels entertaining. So I don’t know.”

“And look, there are artistic goals and the commercial goals. I think we’ve launched incredibly well. I’m certainly hoping that it’s not a long nail biter of ‘Can we do this again?’ My hope is certainly in the next couple of months to get some kind of sign from them as to whether I should get another job or get back to work.”

Hopefully we’ll have a confirmation soon regarding the future of Alien: Earth and whether or not Season 2 has been greenlit. It would certainly be a shame to have the series end on such a bold cliffhanger. Of course, only time will tell what happens, and whether or not Noah Hawley’s plans come to fruition.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding the Alien franchise as we have them. In addition to the potential second season of Alien: Earth, there’s a sequel to Alien: Romulus in the works, and the upcoming film Predator: Badlands also has strong ties to the Alien franchise. So, while we wait to see what happens next, fans can view the first season of Alien: Earth via Hulu and Disney Plus.