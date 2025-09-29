‘The Acolyte’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Returns To Star Wars

The release of The Acolyte introduced one of the most divisive Star Wars projects to date. The live-action Disney Plus series faced backlash and criticism from fans and, while there were supporters of the show, Disney ultimately had the series axed. As such, it comes as a surprise that The Acolyte star Jodie Turner-Smith is returning for a new Star Wars project.

Fans will recall that Jodie Turner-Smith played Mother Aniseya in the Star Wars series. Her role was quite important as she led a coven of exiled witches on the planet Brendok. Furthermore, she created twin sisters Mae-ho and Verosha Aniseya, raising them alongside their birth mother, Mother Koril.

Her role in the Star Wars mythos is now just as important as it is controversial, having potentially set the stage for Anakin Skywalker’s own creation by Darth Plagueis and Palpatine nearly a century later. Now, as confirmed via StarWars.com, Turner-Smith will be reprising her role for a new project. Here’s what we know:

The new project is none other than the new season of Star Wars: Visions, with Turner-Smith listed as part of the “English Voice Cast” for the episode “The Bounty Hunters” animated by WIT Studio. Other cast members for the English audio include Earl Baylon, Anna Sawai, Ronny Chieng, and Joseph Lee. The plot synopsis was shared as follows:

“A rogue bounty hunter takes on a job for a shady industrialist that has unexpected consequences for her and her droid.”

The episode was directed by Junichi Yamamoto. It’s currently unclear how the events of the episode will fit in with The Acolyte. However, with Turner-Smith involved, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what the story does with her character now that The Acolyte has been canceled.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Star Wars franchise as we have them. It’s currently unclear how story details from The Acolyte will be resolved – if at all – with the Disney Plus series now being canceled. Fortunately, it looks like Star Wars: Visions will keep interest alive for the time being. Fans will be able to see the return of Star Wars: Visions for its third season via Disney Plus on October 29.