Discussions For Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Predator’ Return Have Started

The Predator film franchise is headed back to theaters with the upcoming release of Predator: Badlands. The new film is set to showcase a different side of the Predator universe. Fortunately, with the recent release of Predator: Killer of Killers on Hulu, it looks like we could also see a return from Arnold Schwarzenegger to the franchise – and discussions have already started.

Dan Trachtenberg helmed both Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, each of which received positive reviews and widespread acclaim, and it looks like Predator: Badlands is gearing up to be a similar hit. For those who need a refresher, Predator: Killer of Killers was recently re-released with an extended ending that featured a cameo from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch, teasing a potential return for the future.

While it’s unlikely that Predator: Badlands will feature his return, Trachtenberg has confirmed that discussions have happened to have Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise his iconic role from Predator for the first time since 1987. It’s something fans have hoped to see for decades. Here’s what Trachtenberg shared while speaking with Empire:

“I met Arnold,” Trachtenberg reveals, “and he said, ‘You’d think I get, “l’ll be back,” yelled at me most, but it’s actually, “Get to the chopper!” So, he’s well aware of the franchise’s staying power. He was excited to talk about what else we could do. Because there’s so much more story to tell now — you could tell how [Dutch and Naru] were captured, or what happens when they’re de-iced. Many possibilities.”

It looks like Trachtenberg has plenty of ideas to further tell the story of Schwarzenegger’s character both past and present, along with his own addition to the franchise with Naru, so hopefully we’ll have more details soon. Likely, the future of the franchise depends on the success of Predator: Badlands at the box office.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Predator film franchise – and the potential involvement of Arnold Schwarzenegger – as we have them.