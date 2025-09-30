James Gunn Offers Update On DCU Batman Movie

The DC Universe is starting to flourish with several projects finally under its belt and many more on the way. Of course, DC fans are also interested in knowing when superhero icon Batman will have his opportunity to shine. Now DC Studios co-head James Gunn has shared an update on the DCU Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold.

The Brave and the Bold was one of the earliest films announced for the DCU‘s first chapter titled “Gods and Monsters.” Unlike other films that were fast-tracked, however, The Brave and the Bold is still in fairly early stages of development. Now James Gunn has opened up about the release date for the film and how quickly we can expect to see it hit theaters.

Gunn offered this update on Threads when a fan asked the following question regarding the DCU Batman movie:

“People are saying batman the brave and the bold could release around 2030-2031, are you looking for a release date as late as that”

The Superman director’s answer was quite simple:

“No.”

This means that fans should expect the new movie The Brave and the Bold to still hit theaters by 2029 at the latest. Of course, this isn’t an exact date, but it does offer some clarity. Fans have suspected it could have been a later release date due to the separate Matt Reeves movie The Batman: Part II being released in 2027, but it looks like that won’t impact The Brave and the Bold as much after all.

As mentioned, for the time being, the upcoming Batman project is still in its early stages. A writer has been attached albeit unannounced and Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct. Additionally, an actor has yet to be tied to the role, but fans are hoping they’ll get to see the new Batman actor sooner than later with so many DCU projects on the way.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional DCU updates as we have them including any further news on The Brave and the Bold. Hopefully the release date will still happen much sooner than 2029, but that remains to be seen.