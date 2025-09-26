Major DC Villain Makes Return In New ‘Peacemaker’ Episode

The hit HBO Max DCU series Peacemaker just released its sixth episode – with only two episodes left for its second season. Fans were treated to quite the reveal, however, when a major DC villain made their return in the latest Peacemaker episode.

Peacemaker Season 2 has mostly revolved around the titular character as he attempts to hide his Quantum Unfolding Chamber from A.R.G.U.S. and new director Rick Flag Sr. who wants Peacemaker dead for having killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., during the events of The Suicide Squad.

In an effort to track the character down, Rick Flag Sr. pays a very important character a visit, leading to the return of a major DC villain that viewers weren’t expecting to see in the HBO Max series. While the series exists as its own stand-alone story in the DC Universe, it proves that James Gunn is also weaving in characters and storylines to culminate in a larger narrative.

Now, for those who watched the show’s sixth episode of its second season, they were treated to the return of actor Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The character was one of many highlights from James Gunn’s Superman, and with the recent announcement that he’d be returning for Man of Tomorrow, it was quite exciting to see him in Peacemaker.

Due to the events of Superman, Lex Luthor was sentenced to prison in Belle Reve, though he ultimately makes a deal with Rick Flag Sr. that may or may not eventually lead to his release. For the time being, however, Luthor is fed up with his situation and uses the show’s R-rated boundaries to express what he’s been dealing with:

“Last time I saw you, you were denying that metahumans were a threat,” he said to Flag Sr. “And now, it seems they’re taking over the world. The Justice Gang and Superman determining international politics… Meanwhile, I’m here in Belle Reve listening to a bear-sized man with dragon skin butt-f***ing a glowing twink with cartoon eyes in the cell beside me every night.”

We'll have to see whether or not DC villain Lex Luthor continues to return throughout the remaining episodes of Peacemaker. If nothing else, though, it certainly sets the stage for what's to come in Man of Tomorrow.