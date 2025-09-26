Canceled Series Revived By HBO Max For Final Season

HBO and HBO Max are set to revive a canceled series for a new albeit final season. This particular series has had an interesting production history, one that’s taken quite some time to get to this point, but fans can now have another opportunity to see the series concluded properly.

What’s so interesting about this series, however, is that each season more or less has ten years between them. The first season debuted in 2005 – with a follow-up season in 2015 – and now this third season has been announced in 2025.

Fortunately, it once again features the return of star Lisa Kudrow who will reprise her leading role as Valerie Cherish for the show.

Here’s what was shared about the announcement via Deadline:

“Valerie Cherish will be given another take as HBO is bringing back The Comeback for a third and final season.”

The new series won’t be released until 2026, however, with the outlet sharing the following:

“The third and final season will begin production this summer and is expected to debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026. Kudrow will reprise her role as Valerie Cherish, a one-time sitcom star who chronicles her return to show business on a companion reality TV series called The Comeback.”

An additional statement from co-creators Michael Patrick King and Kudrow was also shared:

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” the two confirmed.

In addition to Kudrow’s return for the formerly canceled HBO series in the upcoming HBO and HBO Max revival, The Comeback will also feature the return of Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young. With more than two decades’ worth of history, it’s exciting to see that this series is still relevant and once again making another round on television.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Comeback as we have them including any other new revivals or cancellations from HBO and HBO Max. For now, it’s nice to see that fans of The Comeback will have another opportunity to see Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish in the long-running series.