First Look At Hogwarts Express In ‘Harry Potter’ Series Revealed

The Harry Potter television series is currently in production for its 2027 release on HBO. Many fans have been eagerly looking forward to a new interpretation of the classic books – while others are more critical and have been drawing comparisons to the feature film adaptations. Now both sides are once again talking with our first look at the Hogwarts Express in the new Harry Potter series.

The new live-action HBO series is set to more closely adapt the iconic books written by J.K. Rowling. As such, there are bound to be similarities with the feature films, and Harry Potter fans have noticed this with the first look at the Hogwarts Express. The iconic train has been a key element to the franchise since the first novel and feature film were released, offering Harry a magical means of transportation to get to Hogwarts.

As fans can see below, the train doesn’t look terribly different from its appearance in the feature films. Though that should satisfy some fans who wouldn’t want something so important to be different anyways. Here are the images and even a video of the Hogwarts Express shared by a Harry Potter fan page on X:

The Hogwarts Express from the HARRY POTTER TV series has been spotted pic.twitter.com/JTPs642w12 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 29, 2025

New video showing the Hogwarts Express from the HARRY POTTER TV series in detail 🚂 pic.twitter.com/9nGmRBAfHe — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 29, 2025

This isn’t our first look at the series, but it’s definitely one of the biggest, and it’s likely we’ll see more glimpses at the show in the near future. Fans can expect to see more similarities but hopefully there will be some positive differences as well – especially with the opportunity to more closely adapt the books.

The Harry Potter television series is scheduled to be released via HBO in 2027. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but as production continues heading into 2026, it’ll be an exciting time for fans to learn all the details. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the production of the Harry Potter television series and its 2027 release as we have them.