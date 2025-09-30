Netflix Canceled Series Returning As A Movie

When a Netflix series is canceled, subscribers are rarely compensated, as many beloved shows have been fully concluded with nothing more but a cliffhanger. Fortunately, for fans of one particular canceled Netflix series, it looks like it will be returning as a movie to tie together its loose ends.

The series is one of several attempts at creating new projects based on one of Netflix’s flagship properties. While the mothership series of this franchise is quite popular and successful, other attempts at expanding the universe have been divisive.

In fact, one didn’t even make it all the way through production, but now the concept will be revived as a feature film.

Here’s what What’s on Netflix shared regarding the movie made from the canceled Netflix series:

“Alongside the new season, we’ve learned,” referring to The Witcher Season 4, the outlet adds: “Netflix will be debuting the long-awaited and troubled production The Rats as a stand-alone film dubbed A Witcher Tale.”

Fans of The Witcher have been following along with the production of The Rats: A Witcher Tale with traces going back to 2023 when it started shooting and 2021 when it entered development. Of course, the production was said to be quite complicated, leading to the series being axed altogether. Now the footage appears to have been repurposed so that it could be released on Netflix as a feature film instead.

As for the exact plot of this movie, details are scarce, but we do have the following logline:

“Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom.”

The Rats: A Witcher Tale, also referred to as a “new special episode” by the outlet, was directed by Mairzee Almas from a screenplay by Haily Hall. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich and executive producer Tomek Baginski were involved as producers.

Fans can stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Rats: A Witcher Tale as we have them. Now that word is out, it shouldn’t be much longer before more concrete details surface.