Elizabeth Olsen Wants To Adapt Controversial Storyline For MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t always followed the same trajectory as the comics. In fact, the MCU has taken great liberties with its characters and storylines. With that said, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen wants to finally adapt a rather controversial storyline for the MCU.

With the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars coming in the next few years, fans are prepared to see a number of changes come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes what appears to be the proper farewell to the original X-Men storylines before they are finally reintroduced in the MCU proper.

Now, according to Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen who played Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in a number of MCU productions, she has her own Marvel storyline she’d like to be involved with following the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars. Here’s what she shared during a ComicCon LA panel via ComicBook:

“I think House of M is just the coolest,” Olsen revealed. “I just think it could be so fun to deal with X-Men and Avengers and ‘No more mutants.’ It would be fun.”

The 2005 comic book storyline House of M has long been rumored to be making its way to the MCU. Especially as projects like WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have continued to explore Wanda’s character. However, it’s unknown if that’s a direction Marvel Studios is willing to go in once they reintroduce the X-Men. For Olsen, though, she seems more than up for the challenge.

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, it begins after Wanda loses her children, and she decides to ultimately end the arc by exclaiming “No more mutants,” which forces the worldwide mutant population into endangered numbers. While it’s unknown if the MCU would get to that arc right away, it could certainly be a possibility after exploring the X-Men IP following Doomsday and Secret Wars. And, of course, the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Similarly, Olsen has teased her eventual return to the MCU, which would also be necessary in order to adapt the storyline:

“I hope we continue to surprise ourselves and the audience,” she shared. “I think that’s what keeps people coming back, is not to rely on old tricks. So that’s what I hope for.”

Hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to revisit Olsen’s Scarlet Witch sooner rather than later. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.