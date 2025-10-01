Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Full Trailer Released

Fans of Guillermo del Toro know just how long the beloved filmmaker has been trying to get his adaptation of Frankenstein off the ground. Now, as fans can see below, the full official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has been released.

The new adaptation, which del Toro first began developing in the early 2000s, finally got off the ground when Netflix became attached in 2023. The film is such a huge endeavor for del Toro and the streaming platform that Frankenstein will actually receive both a theatrical and streaming release this year.

The footage is certainly faithful to the style that del Toro has established for himself over the years. Likewise, it also looks like an inspired take on Shelley’s original story, with plenty of other influences that make up an otherwise original and wholly artistic take on the material. If this footage is any indication, then the long-anticipated Frankenstein adaptation from del Toro will certainly have been worth the wait.

Here’s the full official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein:

Del Toro both wrote and directed the film based on Mary Shelley’s iconic gothic horror novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. The cast of Frankenstein includes Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Felix Krammerer as William Frankenstein, Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson, Christoph Waltz as Henrich Harlander, Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein, and Lauren Collins as Claire Frankenstein.

Fans will be able to see Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in theaters on October 17, 2025. The film will then be available to stream a little less than a month later via Netflix on November 7, 2025. It already received its world premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 where it was positively received by the audience. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest projects from del Toro and Netflix as we have them.