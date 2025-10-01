‘Highlander’ Reboot Casts Villain With New Story Details Revealed

The casting process is underway for the new Highlander reboot from director Chad Stahelski. Fans know that Henry Cavill was previously announced to star in the film as Connor MacLeod, with Dave Bautista more recently announced as The Kurgan. Now another villain for the Highlander reboot has been cast with new story details revealed as a result.

Fans know that Bautista’s character, The Kurgan, was a role played by Clancy Brown in the original Highlander movie. Now, however, the latest villain cast for the movie actually has ties to the original live-action television series. That’s a lot to unpack for Highlander fans.

Here’s what we know about the new Highlander villain via THR that will be played by none other than Jeremy Irons:

“Irons will play the movie’s other antagonist, the leader of a secret order called The Watchers, who are keeping an eye on the immortals and see them as a threat to humanity.”

We know that the Highlander reboot has mostly been taking inspiration from the original movie. In addition to former Superman actor Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod, Bautista as The Kurgan, we’ve also learned that Russell Crowe would be playing Ramirez. With Irons’ role being the leader of The Watchers, a group from the television series follow-up to the original film, it looks like the filmmakers are taking inspiration from much more than just the first movie.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is directing Highlander from a screenplay written by Michael Finch. The Highlander franchise has evolved in some fascinating ways over the years, though no iteration seems to have become as universally loved as the original film. Now is the chance for a remake to finally have that opportunity.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the new Highlander movie as we have them. Other cast members currently attached to the project include Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, and Djimon Hounsou.