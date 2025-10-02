Elon Musk Calls For Netflix Boycott Over Trans Content In Children’s Show

Elon Musk has started a call for a boycott of Netflix over the inclusion of trans content in a children’s show streaming on the platform. What started as a single tweet has turned into dozens as Musk continues to call out to his followers to turn against Netflix.

As shared below, one of Musk’s earliest posts on the matter include a retweet of a Trojan horse meme. The horse, which is illustrated to represent Netflix and its “transgender woke agenda,” is being offered to a fortress labeled “your kids.”

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” Musk wrote in the caption for the post which has more than 900,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

The debacle began when Musk brought attention to the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park that was canceled in 2023. The series features a character that comes out as transgender, leading Musk to point out additional children’s shows on Netflix with trans content including CoComelon and The Baby-Sitters Club.

Users in agreement with Musk range from random X accounts to those operated by major celebrities including actor Rob Schneider. Likewise, disagreements have come from average users and other celebrities as well, with numerous accounts pointing out that Musk is supposed to be an advocate for “free speech.”

At this point in time, Netflix has yet to have released any statement regarding the situation. However, Musk has been consistently sharing his thoughts on Netflix through X, and that includes retweeting users with similar statements as they continue to point out the inclusion of trans content in children’s shows on Netflix.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Elon Musk and his new call to boycott Netflix as we have them. It’s certainly an interesting situation that’s created plenty of divisive social media posts – so we’ll have to see what comes next.