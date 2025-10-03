Disney Plus Bringing Back Marvel MCU Series For Another Season

Subscribers of Disney Plus will be excited to know that a beloved Marvel series is being brought back for another season on the streaming service. Marvel properties have been rather inconsistently renewed or canceled on the platform, so it can sometimes be a gamble to know which ones are really going to come back.

Now, however, we have an official announcement regarding one of the platform’s biggest MCU shows. Fortunately, Marvel fans will be receiving another season of this Disney Plus series, removing any anxiety that it won’t be renewed.

Of course, it may be some time before we see this new season hit the service – as seems to be the case with most shows in today’s current landscape.

As shared via IGN:

“In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year,” shared Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation at Marvel Studios.

Fans of Daredevil: Born Again will certainly be hyped. The first season was a major hit for the platform as it successfully revived the premature-axed Daredevil series previously distributed via Netflix. It’s nice knowing that more seasons are on the way, as the second season has already been in production, and fans can expect to see it available via Disney Plus sometime in early 2026.

Unfortunately, that makes it unclear when Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will be released. If the series begins shooting in 2026, however, then it seems likely that 2027 will see that season of the series released assuming all goes well behind-the-scenes. With an official greenlight, however, it seems as though that’s the case.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe updates including those related to the production of Daredevil: Born Again as we have them. In the meantime, we can once again expect to see actor Charlie Cox in the role having previously played Daredevil in the original series and several other projects including Born Again, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.