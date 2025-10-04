Keanu Reeves Shares Exciting Update On ‘Constantine 2’

We’ve been hearing reports of a sequel to 2005’s Constantine for quite some time. Both cast and crew involved with the original movie have discussed plans for a sequel, with reports that Warner Bros has already greenlit the project. Now star Keanu Reeves has his “fingers crossed” for the newest draft of the Constantine 2 script.

The most consistent report regarding the development of a Constantine sequel has been that everyone was waiting for the right script. Now that another draft has been turned in, it looks like we could be even closer to seeing the film start production. Keanu Reeves, who played John Constantine in the 2005 DC comic book adaptation and plans to reprise the role for the sequel, confirmed as much.

Here’s what he shared regarding the Constantine sequel and the newest draft of the script while speaking with Fandango:

“Fingers crossed. Another draft of the script came in. We’re gonna take it to the studio and hopefully they like it too,” he shared.

It’s likely that this follow-up to Constantine, if it ever gets off the ground, will exist outside of James Gunn’s DC Universe. Of course, that franchise has proven to be particularly sneaky regarding continuity, so anything is possible. Either way, fans are desperate to have a follow-up to 2005’s Constantine, especially now that the movie has become a true cult classic in today’s world.

In addition to Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, the sequel is also expected to bring back Peter Stormare as Lucifer, and Francis Lawrence is once again attached to direct. Hopefully we’ll have more concrete details soon. Much like Reeves, however, fans should have their fingers crossed – as an approved draft of the script is all that’s needed at this point.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the long-awaited sequel to Constantine as we have them. As for now, it could only be a matter of time before Warner Bros. pushes the movie to the next stage.