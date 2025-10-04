Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison

The legal debacle centered around Sean “Diddy” Combs has gone to the next level with a new prison sentence. The 55-year-old celebrity, popularly recognized as “Diddy,” has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Specifically, Combs will be facing a total of 50 months in prison as sentenced by Judge Arun Subramanian. The sentence was delivered despite Combs’ defense team insisting that he has been a “model prisoner” and citizen.

As further shared via Deadline, the judge also sentenced the following:

“Bragging for years to be a billionaire, Combs was also hit with a $500,000 fine – the maximum. Once out of prison, Combs is to be subjected to five years of supervised release, the judge said.”

The following statement was made by the judge when Combs‘ defense team further insisted on his good behavior:

“The court has to consider all of your history here,” the judge shared, also adding that Diddy’s history “shows that you abused the power and control over the lives of women who you professed to love.”

Judge Subramanian also said the following:

“The court is not assured that if released these crimes will not be committed again.”

The hearing also included an estimated ten minutes of Combs issuing an apology for his actions. He was quoted as stating the following message to the judge:

“I’m not this larger-than-life person. I’m just a human being.

“I ask your honor for a chance to be a leader in my community again.”

The 50 months of prison time given to Combs is both more than what his defense team would have liked, and less than what the feds would have liked. With that in mind, it’s expected that Combs’ legal defense team will still appeal the case and its outcome. As such, we’ll have to see how this situation continues to play out.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs and the recent prison sentence he’s received as we have them. This legal debacle has certainly taken plenty of twists and turns in recent years.