Marvel Star Wants To Return To MCU Despite Superhero Fatigue

One Marvel star has shared their desire to return to the MCU – despite the onset of superhero fatigue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for nearly two decades now, and in that time, many characters have come and gone.

Additionally, audiences have felt fatigue with the amount of storylines and homework required to follow them. Of course, the Marvel brand is still a massive IP, so there’s likely plenty of potential to rejuvenate the franchise and keep audiences coming back for more.

One such star acknowledged this and their desire to reprise their iconic MCU role by making a return as their fan-favorite character. Though it remains to be seen if they’ll have that opportunity, their enthusiasm is certainly a good sign for having them return in the future.

Elizabeth Olsen starred as Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch in several MCU endeavors. Of course, while Olsen’s character is seemingly dead, there are plenty of ways she can be resurrected or further explored given the Multiverse. And, as we’ve seen with the Disney Plus series Marvel Zombies, there are still plenty of opportunities already on the horizon.

There are also plenty of storylines from the comics involving Scarlet Witch that have yet to even be remotely adapted for the MCU. Now, while speaking with People, Olsen has opened up about her work with Marvel Studios and how she’s eager to reprise her fan-favorite role.

Here’s what the MCU star shared about making a potential return to Marvel:

“It is something that I love, and it’s something I always want to return to. I think the thing that’s been so special about the last five years is I’ve gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I’d love to do that I think fans also want to. I mean, these movies aren’t for critics, these movies are for fans.”

She also opens up about the aforementioned superhero movie fatigue and while it may not be something audiences are always interested in, there’s an obvious security with a franchise role like Scarlet Witch that she likely won’t get to have otherwise:

“It’s really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it… Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial. There’s nothing else really like it, and I don’t know that I’ll have [that] again unless it’s for an ongoing show. I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice — I think we can all agree on that.”

Of course, fans obviously agree that having Elizabeth Olsen back in the MCU would be a plus. Especially when one considers how many comic storylines they’re missing out on by not having her. While she has so far been adamant about not being involved with Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, one can hope she’ll still have the potential to return later on, especially as Marvel Studios begins adapting the X-Men comics.