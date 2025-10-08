Canceled Paramount Plus Series Moves To Netflix

Paramount Plus has made numerous efforts since its launch to compete with other major streaming services including Netflix and Disney Plus. Interestingly, one of their television productions from these efforts is now moving to Netflix several years after being canceled by Paramount’s streaming service.

This particular series was a highly-anticipated project that finally dropped in 2022. Unfortunately, the big-budget series turned into a divisive endeavor that only returned for one additional season.

After its second season dropped in 2024, it was eventually canceled, leaving fans wondering what would happen next with the property.

Now, as shared via What’s on Netflix, the series will also be available to stream in the United States. Here’s what the outlet stated on that front:

“Netflix in the United States will be joining some international territories in not only picking up season 1 of the Paramount+ series Halo but also the second season, coming October 1st, 2025. The addition is not expected to impact the show’s availability on Paramount+.”

A live-action adaptation of Halo as a television series had been in the works since 2013. This doesn’t include the attempts to adapt the video game for the big screen in the past. As such, fans were delighted when it finally came to fruition nearly a decade later – though changes from the source material turned off many of these fans. This ultimately led to the show’s demise as a result.

The series starred Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 as the iconic video game character. Other cast members included Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, and Natascha McElhone.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Paramount Plus, Netflix, and the future of the Halo franchise as we have them. It’s certainly unfortunate that the Halo series didn’t work out as both fans and its production companies hoped – but at least it will be more widely available for those who do enjoy the show.