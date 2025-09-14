Netflix Brings Back Forgotten Series For Second Season

Netflix subscribers have been waiting patiently for an update regarding a series that left them wondering whether or not a second season would be greenlit. After all, it can take quite some time for streaming platforms including Netflix to make such decisions. And, when time passes without any kind of news, many subscribers assume the series will be canceled instead. Fortunately, it looks like this series will be getting a second season at Netflix after all.

As mentioned, it can often be a toss-up regarding whether or not a series is renewed. Many factors come into play and it doesn’t always matter if a series performs well or not. In fact, many popular shows even break into Netflix’s Top 10 category, but even that can’t always guarantee a renewal. This is why fans were so upset about this particular series potentially not being renewed by the streamer.

As shared via Variety, however, fans can finally let go of their worries. The streaming platform has confirmed the series has been renewed for a second season with eight episode. It’s good news, especially considering how this series first started having been forgotten by its original network Starz before being moved to Netflix for its premiere. Here’s what the outlet shared:

“The smash hit ‘The Hunting Wives’ — which Netflix licensed from Lionsgate after the show was originally designed to air at Starz — has been renewed for an eight-episode second season, the streamer has announced.”

The outlet even gave an explanation for the long wait to hear about the renewal. Apparently Netflix made its decision but “its international sales had to be untangled in order for it to be a Netflix original on the global streamer.” This means the second season “will release exclusively as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries Netflix is available, with the original cast set to reprise their roles.” It’s good news for fans of the series which also comes from Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Hopefully we’ll have more details regarding the second season of the series soon. It’s been confirmed that cast members Brittany Snow, Åkerman, Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier will reprise their roles. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.