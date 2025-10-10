Kirsten Dunst Comments On Potential ‘Spider-Man’ Return

The Spider-Man movie franchise consists of several different continuities at this point. However, with the release of the MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home, several of these continuities officially converged. Now original Spider-Man trilogy co-star Kirsten Dunst has commented on her own potential return to the Spider-Man film franchise.

Interestingly, there were rumors that Kirsten Dunst was slated to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home but that her character was cut out. After all, there were quite a few characters from different continuities to follow in that particular sequel. It would make sense if she had to remove to create some clarity in the film’s narrative.

According to Dunst, however, she was never contacted to play in the film at all. Though she is still open to do a return in a potential new follow-up. She was specifically asked in a new interview on The Supes Show whether or not she’d be open to reappearing with Tobey Maguire for a Spider-Man film that could include them and their characters’ kids:

“That would be cool, right? I mean, I don’t know if the fans are into it. I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again but with kids.”

While she is into the idea, Dunst admits she doesn’t know if fans would be. And, more importantly, it remains to be seen if the studios would agree that the idea deserves to be on the big screen. However, seeing that Tobey Maguire did finally have the opportunity to play Peter Parker again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we could see some kind of cameo or supporting role from the two in the future.

As for an actual sequel to Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, that seems less likely. While fans have certainly asked for a follow-up, Marvel and Sony are eagerly expanding the franchise with new cast members including the ongoing MCU series with Tom Holland.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Spider-Man updates and any other Marvel news as we have it. For now, while Kirsten Dunst might not yet have the opportunity to return to the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Tom Holland is scheduled for a July 31, 2026 release date.