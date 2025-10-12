‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 First Look Reveals Matt Murdock’s New Suit

Marvel Studios is preparing to give fans another season of Daredevil: Born Again set in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, as fans can see below, the first look at the new season of Daredevil: Born Again reveals Charlie Cox’s new suit as the titular character.

Charlie Cox has notably portrayed Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, in a number of MCU projects now. He’s played the part in Netflix’s original Daredevil series, the crossover event The Defenders, the Disney Plus miniseries She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and he voiced the character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Cox also transitioned to the big screen when he briefly portrayed Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was Daredevil: Born Again that marked his biggest return yet to the MCU, however, with an all-new series set firmly in the franchise’s overall continuity. Fans were ecstatic to have the character appear in his own project again following the cancellation of Netflix’s Daredevil series, and Marvel Studios is already geared up to release the second season in 2026.

Here’s the first look at Charlie Cox as Daredevil with an all-new suit in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2:

First official look at Daredevil’s new suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/QVoUSrN8rN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 10, 2025

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere in 2026 with a total of eight episodes. A third season has also been greenlit with plans for a release the following year in 2027. Marvel clearly has big plans for these characters, and this is just the beginning for where these characters and their respective storylines are adding up.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them – including the future of Daredevil in the MCU. It’s been said that the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will have strong ties to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so hopefully we’ll have more details on that in the near future.