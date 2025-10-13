First Trailer For MCU Series ‘Wonder Man’ Released

Fans of the Marvel Comics character Wonder Man have been treated to the first official trailer for the upcoming MCU Disney Plus series of the same name. The series has been in the works for several years now, with the official announcement going back to 2022, and now fans have their first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character aka Simon Williams.

Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the plot of the Disney Plus series. Rather, it gives a look at the show’s tone, which appears to be both meta and satirical regarding the ongoing increase in superhero fatigue. As fans continue to discuss oversaturation in the genre, it’s an interesting new direction for the franchise to take.

Here’s the first official trailer for the MCU Disney Plus series Wonder Man:

The footage features the Simon Williams character watching an interview with the director of an in-universe Wonder Man movie being remade. The director, Von Kovak played by Zlatko Burić, gives the following answer:

“Why one more superhero film? Everyone is tired of superheroes. Why go see them in the cinema? Wonder Man spoke to me on a deep level. There is an opportunity to shock audiences. To reimagine the whole genre of storytelling.”

In addition to Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams aka Wonder Man, the cast of the series also includes Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, and Zlatko Burić. Other cast members include Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain, and Manny McCord.

Wonder Man is scheduled to be released on Disney Plus in January 2026 for a total of eight episodes. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Wonder Man and any future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as we have them. For now, this looks like a fun way for Marvel fans to bring in the new year.