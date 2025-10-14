Best Modern Horror Anthology Movie Now Streaming On HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers are in luck this Halloween season. The streaming platform is offering a nice variety of horror movies that are perfect for October. Fortunately, HBO Max is also offering the best modern horror anthology movie on streaming for horror fans to enjoy.

The anthology genre has always been inconsistent with mainstream audiences. Though there have been some notable hits, including Creepshow and the V/H/S franchise, it’s a format that was considered risky at the time of one particular horror movie’s release. Warner Bros chose to dump the film straight-to-video – but they’ve been proven wrong with the film’s gradual growth and success in the years since.

Now HBO Max subscribers have full access to this hit horror movie for the month of October. The movie is fully centered around Halloween as well, which makes it perfect viewing for the days leading into October 31st – if not on the holiday itself.

The horror movie now streaming on HBO Max, titled Trick ‘r Treat, comes from writer and director Michael Dougherty. Its small debut has been followed with years of special screenings, special editions on home video, and enough merchandise to turn its most iconic antagonist into a Halloween mascot.

Trick ‘r Treat revolves around four vignettes that all take place on the same Halloween night in the fictional town of Warren Valley, Ohio. One of the most important characters that crosses paths with characters from each of the stories is Sam, a pumpkin-headed entity that seems to represent and enforce the rules of Halloween. Sam has become so popular that he was even added to Call of Duty as a playable character.

Fans that may want to experience Trick ‘r Treat for the first time now have the opportunity on HBO Max. Others may simply want to revisit the film, and there’s no better excuse than to simply stream the title, especially with Halloween right around the corner.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming platforms including HBO Max as we have them. For now, Trick ‘r Treat is waiting, offering viewers a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.