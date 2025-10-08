Horror Icons Jason, Chucky, And Predator Join ‘Call Of Duty’

Call of Duty has become recognized for including horror icons for its seasonal “The Haunting” events. This year will be no exclusion, with the announcement that horror icons Jason Voorhees, Chucky, and the Predator will be joining 2025’s The Haunting event for Call of Duty games Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

This is a major announcement for fans of horror franchise Friday the 13th in particular. Jason Voorhees has notably been absent from pop culture the last few years due to rights issues. However, the newly-founded Jason Universe label has been rectifying that situation, and now Jason Voorhees is joining Call of Duty albeit under the new Jason Universe banner and design.

As for the other characters, they all seem perfectly reminiscent of their iconic guises, with Chucky sporting his stitched look from Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky as well as an appearance from his equally iconic bride, Tiffany. The Predator skins are notable for including the variants from Prey and the upcoming film Predator: Badlands. It’s an exciting way to live up to last year’s event which included the additions of Art the Clown from Terrifier and Sam from Trick ‘r Treat.

Here’s the new trailer which features glimpses of these characters and the game modes that fans can expect to find for The Haunting game modes on Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone this year:

Here’s the description from the new event’s press release which further details what fans can expect:

“The Haunting returns with a vengeance in Season 06, bringing new Halloween-themed map variants and chilling LTMs across all three modes. Fight as and against iconic slashers and zombies and unlock a hearty helping of spooky rewards scattered throughout in-game events and the new seasonal Battle Pass. Season 06 launches October 9 at 9AM PT.

“Face your fears in the Multiplayer map Boo-Town variant, experience Haunted Havoc across all six Zombies maps, and drop into frightening variants of Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone. And that’s just scratching the surface of what’s on the way.

“Season 06 brings your biggest nightmares to life with the arrival of Slasher Deathmatch, a chilling new mode featuring horror legends. Jason from Friday the 13th stalks the grounds with cold precision, while Chucky from Child’s Play brings chaotic mayhem. Plus, dive into new Multiplayer maps Gravity, Rig, and Mothball. Reanimate as the undead in Zombie Royale and face off against the horde in Casual Z for Battle Royale and Resurgence. Keep your head on straight and fight back the encroaching horrors with four new weapons and two new attachments.”

Fans will be able to participate in the new Halloween event on October 9 at 9 AM PT. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the horror genre and major hit titles like the Call of Duty franchise as we have them. For now, this looks like a great way to celebrate Halloween 2025 and the newly-rejuvenated Friday the 13th franchise.