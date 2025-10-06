Rare Disney Horror Movie Now Streaming On Disney Plus

Disney Plus might not be the first streaming platform that subscribers think of when choosing what films and shows to watch for Halloween. However, Disney has quite a few iconic Halloween or horror adjacent movies to choose from, and one particularly rare Disney horror movie was just added to the streaming library on Disney Plus.

This extremely rare film from 1983 is a genre fan-favorite by fans. Of course, its rarity has made it difficult to find over the years, so the unexpected addition to Disney Plus is exciting. Fans are already rushing to make this adaptation of an equally beloved 1962 Ray Bradbury novel part of their October horror marathons.

As mentioned, the film is still a Disney movie, but the themes it takes from Bradbury’s novel give the movie a tense and at times genuinely creepy atmosphere. In fact, it’s frequently considered a popular gateway horror movie for children, perfect for any younglings that need a good scare this season.

The film is none other than Something Wicked This Way Comes. Directed by Jack Clayton, the film stars Jonathan Pryce, Jason Robards, Diane Ladd, Vidal Peterson, and Royal Dano. It’s an impressive cast and crew that elevates the material to the same level as any given horror movie from the period.

There’s a reason the film has become scarcely seen these days. At the time of its original release, it became a box office flop, earning only $8.4 million with a $19 million budget. Additionally, darker movies of this nature were frowned upon by Disney’s audience at the time, but it has gradually acquired a cult following over the years. The addition to Disney Plus is also notable as the film’s first-ever streaming release – marking a major milestone in this horror movie’s history.

Fans can currently find the horror movie Something Wicked This Way Comes streaming on Disney Plus. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding the latest trending titles on streaming as we have it. For now, this is a great start for October and fans looking for something extra rare or unusual this season.