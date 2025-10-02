Classic Horror TV Series Is Streaming Free In Time For Halloween

We’re entering the Halloween season and it’s the perfect time for streaming so many beloved horror shows and movies. Fortunately, just in time, it looks like a classic horror TV series will be available for streaming – and free, no less.

It can often be difficult to get access to certain titles when streaming services rely on different payment plans to function. Now subscribers can begin using a different streaming platform that is so far offering content absolutely free at launch.

This new streaming platform, titled Scholastic TV, just so happens to include a classic horror series as part of its catalogue with more than 400 hours of free content. As shared via All Hallows Geek:

“The app features seasons 1 through 3 of the original ‘Goosebumps‘ series, which ran from 1995 to 1998.”

It’s worth mentioning that Netflix subscribers still have access to Goosebumps through their streaming plans, though Scholastic TV is merely offering a free ad-supported option. For parents that want to give their kids access to a larger television library, or simply want to revisit their favorite shows from the past, Scholastic TV seems like a great alternative.

Similarly, it’s worth mentioning that Tubi has added all four seasons of Goosebumps, which is another free ad-supported service with access to even more episodes. Either way, it looks like television viewers have quite a few options for their Goosebumps needs. With the series being a staple of gateway horror and the Halloween season, it’s a great time to revisit the show and have so many ways to access it.

Scholastic TV is currently available for Roku and Amazon Fire TV. There are also plans to add the streaming platform to other devices. There are quite a few other notable titles to stream in addition to Goosebumps as well – so perhaps the app will offer something else users will enjoy if Goosebumps isn’t to their liking as well.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest titles on streaming platforms including the likes of Scholastic TV, Netflix, and Tubi as we have them. For now, fans can enjoy Goosebumps on any of these platforms just in time for the Halloween season.