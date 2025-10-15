Blumhouse And James Wan Plan To Reinvent The ‘Saw’ Franchise

Fans of the Saw film franchise have been on an emotional rollercoaster ever since Saw X hit theaters. The tenth entry in the series was a massive success and it looked like a new wave of sequels would follow. However, following creative issues behind-the-scenes, plans stalled and the rights were recently acquired by Blumhouse. Now Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and original Saw director James Wan have plans to reinvent the Saw franchise.

Wan, who co-wrote the original Saw with Leigh Whannell in addition to directing the 2004 hit, had a declining creative involvement with the sequels until he was merely given an honorary producer credit. Now, however, Wan is back in charge and Jason Blum is confirming that fact.

Here’s what Jason Blum shared on that front in a new interview with Variety:

“It’s really hard to make 10 movies in a franchise — I don’t take that away from the original series’ producers,” Blum begins. “And I’m grateful to them for allowing us to continue.”

He continued:

“My creative outlook is what I always preach: Get the people who made the magic in the first place more involved. James Wan [the original director] will be hugely involved. That’s how we’re going to reinvent it.”

It’s unknown how exactly they plan to reinvent the franchise. As complicated as the Saw mythos has become, there are fans who have closely followed it for decades now, and they would definitely prefer the original narrative to be honored. It’s part of why Saw X, a mostly simplistic but faithful approach to the original franchise’s lore, was such a success.

Of course, having James Wan and Leigh Whannell involved with a new take on Saw is also an angle that fans never had before. As such, we’ll have to see how the franchise moves forward. Plans for the Saw film franchise are still being kept under wraps, but if the success of Saw X is any indication, there’s still plenty of potential in the concept.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Saw film franchise as we have them. For now, it’s exciting to see what James Wan and Leigh Whannell have in mind for the long-running horror movie franchise which consists of ten movies at this point.