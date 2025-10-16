Canceled Marvel Series Could Be Returning To Disney Plus

Disney Plus subscribers could see a canceled Marvel series make its long-awaited return to the streaming platform in the near future. This is an exciting possibility for MCU fans, especially as they’ve been hoping for news that this particular Marvel series would be returning via Disney Plus for quite some time.

Fans first started speculating the potential return of this series when Daredevil: Born Again fully revived the characters and storylines of Netflix’s Daredevil series for a new run on Disney Plus. Of course, Daredevil was only one of several Marvel shows created for Netflix, and fans have suspected that they would also get to make a proper MCU comeback in the coming years.

Now, as shared by none other than the star of this original series and Marvel Studios’ own Head of Streaming and Television, these suspicions have finally been validated. Here’s what Brad Winderbaum, the aforementioned Head of Streaming and Television for Marvel Studios, shared during his appearance on the podcast Phase Hero:

“Maybe sooner than you think,” he shared, referring to when a new season of Jessica Jones could get off the ground. Krysten Ritter, who starred as the titular Jones and will be reprising her role for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, joined Winderbaum for the podcast and also teased the return of her own potential show.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I’ve felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it,” Ritter added. “And I am not going to say any of it, because we’re going to be doing it.”

Of course, fans will have to wait and see to know how a potential fourth season of Jessica Jones will play out. With her announced return in Daredevil: Born Again, however, it’s likely the events of the new season will set up Ritter’s future in the MCU quite nicely. Likewise, there’s an upcoming Punisher special starring Jon Bernthal, so the possibilities really are lining up.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the potential for the returning Marvel series Jessica Jones on Disney Plus as we have them. It’s definitely going to be nice having Krysten Ritter make a grand return to the MCU, especially with Daredevil: Born Again coming back for a second season sooner than later.