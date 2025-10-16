Prime Video Cancels Series After One Season Despite Cliffhanger

Subscribers of Amazon Prime are disappointed with Prime Video and their decision to cancel a series after only one season – despite a cliffhanger ending. It’s always disappointing when a streaming service finds it necessary to cancel a series that was seemingly popular, but even more so when it doesn’t receive a proper ending.

This is the case with one action thriller series that managed to break into both Prime Video’s Top 10 and the Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming Originals.

Sadly, however, it looks like a second season just isn’t in the cards. Though a reason hasn’t been given, some shows are simply canceled because the costs outweigh the pros of continuing such a series. Unfortunately, with no plans for a follow-up movie or continuation – the story will remain unfinished — a frustrating outcome for fans who invested in the show.

As shared via THR:

“Prime Video announced it would not be renewing Countdown, despite the show spending a short time on Nielsen’s top 10 U.S. streaming charts over the summer.”

For those unfamiliar, Countdown revolves around a LAPD officer named Mark Meachum portrayed by Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles. His character is enlisted to investigate a suspicious murder that slowly unravels into a conspiracy across the entire city.

Ackles shared his thoughts regarding the cancellation of the Amazon Prime Video series via Instagram, where he stated the following:

“As some of you may have seen already, Countdown did not get picked up for another season. Amazon’s gonna let it go, and it’s a bummer because I had such an amazing time making that show. Had an absolute blast with the cast and the crew.”

He added that he is thankful for Amazon “for giving us the opportunity” to make Countdown, referring to his collaborations with the show’s writers and creator Derek Haas. While fans are similarly expressing their disappointment alongside Jensen Ackles, they’re also interested in seeing what projects everyone takes on next.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest television trends and the future projects of Jensen Ackles as we have them. For now, the one and only season of the series Countdown is currently available to stream via Amazon Prime Video.