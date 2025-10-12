Fox Cancels Beloved Series After Five Seasons

A disappointing announcement has been made regarding a beloved Fox series. After five seasons on its respective network, the series has been canceled, signaling an unfortunate end to a show that fans were just beginning to love over the last few years.

The decision by Fox to cancel the show not only comes as a blow to its loyal audience but to the folks that make things happen behind the scenes.

This announcement was shared by director Aimee Steinberger on BlueSky. While she was also sad that the series was canceled, she was grateful for the opportunity to work on the series with the rest of its cast and crew over the many years that the show was on the air.

Here’s what she shared about the series being canceled:

“Sadly we got the news today that The Great North is officially cancelled. I’m pretty sad about it. It’s one of a very small number of shows I’ve worked on that I genuinely loved and I really loved the whole talented crew I worked with. I feel lucky to have been there.”

In a follow-up post, Steinberger further emphasized how The Great North wasn’t like many other television shows:

“In a world of of cynical and mean shows, The Great North was not that. The family loves and supports each other. I want to work on more shows like that. Either blood or found family.”

She also agreed with one fan that “it’s always possible” for the series to make a comeback, referencing how Futurama was canceled multiple times over the years. Though given the current state of the industry, Steinberger also acknowledges that “five seasons is definitely respectable, especially in the past few years’ economy.” As such, it sounds like fans were lucky to have received as many episodes as they have.

She also agreed with one fan that "it's always possible" for the series to make a comeback, referencing how Futurama was canceled multiple times over the years. Though given the current state of the industry, Steinberger also acknowledges that "five seasons is definitely respectable, especially in the past few years' economy." As such, it sounds like fans were lucky to have received as many episodes as they have.