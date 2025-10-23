James Gunn Gives Update On ‘Constantine 2’

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has been actively working on expanding the DC Universe with DCU projects like Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. Of course, there are outside DC projects also in the works, including a sequel to Constantine that’s been in development for quite some time. Now James Gunn has given an update on Constantine 2 which is intended to once again star Keanu Reeves as the titular character John Constantine.

Interestingly, Constantine wasn’t the most faithful adaptation of the character, but it’s still reached a cult classic status in the years since its 2005 release. As such, fans are eager to see Keanu Reeves return to the role, especially after his newfound popularity with the John Wick franchise. While Warner Bros. Discovery has been eager to get the follow-up off the ground, however, things haven’t exactly been easy.

Now in an appearance on the BobaTalks podcast, James Gunn gave an update on Constantine 2, confirming that the film is still in the works but that it’s been a slow process. Here’s what he shared on that front:

“I’ve discussed it on and off. I discussed it with Keanu [Reeves[, So, it’s…I think that’s a great group of guys. I like all those people a lot. I think they’re talented, but I have not read any script yet.”

In addition to Keanu Reeves, who would reprise his role if the sequel ever gets made, the long-awaited Constantine follow-up will also feature the return of director Francis Lawrence. Details regarding the project’s narrative have been kept under wraps, and with quite a few script changes over the years, it’s unknown if such a story has even been settled on.

Hopefully, however, things begin moving in a positive direction. It’s quite possible that Constantine 2 will be released as an Elseworlds movie – a project outside of the DC Universe continuity – so it could very well happen in the near future. As such, we’ll have to see what happens, and whether or not Keanu Reeves will finally get his chance to be John Constantine.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Constantine sequel as we have them. In the meantime, Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence seem to be hard at work at getting this follow-up off the ground.