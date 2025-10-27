‘Evil Dead Burn’ First Look Revealed As Production Wraps

The Evil Dead horror movie franchise has been on a roll with the release of Evil Dead Rise in 2023 and the announcement of several additional projects. One of these projects, the movie Evil Dead Burn, has officially wrapped production with the first look now revealed.

Evil Dead Burn sees yet another young director at the helm with Sébastien Vaniček taking his own stab at the long-running horror franchise. Though many details regarding his take on the material have been kept under wraps, this first look at Evil Dead Burn confirms that the film will be just as violent and brutal as most of its predecessors.

“THAT’S A WRAP,” Vaniček writes in the caption for his post. The clip features one of the film’s characters killing what can likely only be some kind of deadite. The next slide of his post shows a much more endearing moment from the film’s production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sébastien Vaniček (@sebvanicek)

It’s an exciting development for Evil Dead fans who’ve been anxious to see what Evil Dead Burn will be all about. Of course, we’re still waiting for many more details to come through, but at least we know the tone will be more like 2013’s Evil Dead and 2023’s Evil Dead Rise than the campier installments of the franchise.

Vanicek co-wrote the screenplay for the film with collaborator Florent Bernard. The cast includes Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright.

Traditional Evil Dead veterans Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will serve as producers via Ghost House Pictures with Bruce Campbell as an executive producer alongside Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin. Romel Adam and Jose Canas will also serve as exec producers following their involvement with Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Burn is scheduled to hit theaters on July 24, 2026. An additional Evil Dead movie is currently in development from Francis Galluppi. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Evil Dead franchise as we have them.