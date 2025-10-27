Underrated James Wan Horror Movie Now Streaming On Peacock

James Wan created some of modern horror’s biggest franchises. This includes Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. There were some unsuccessful attempts along the way, however, but that doesn’t make them any less great. Now one of these underrated James Wan horror movies is available for streaming on Peacock.

This movie was added to the streaming service in October, and it’s a good thing because it’s a perfect viewing opportunity for the Halloween season. The film is thick with atmosphere and it could even be considered one of Wan’s most gothic endeavors in the horror genre.

Sadly, the film was never made to the full extent of what Wan and co-writer Leigh Whannell hoped to achieve. The film was their 2007 follow-up to 2004’s Saw. While Saw was a massive success, however, this particular movie had a messy development and the end result didn’t exactly make a smash at the box office.

However, with time, the film has amassed a cult following. This title is none other than Dead Silence. The movie takes a unique approach to Wan’s fascination with dolls and gothic imagery by creating a ghostly legend about a ventriloquist named Mary Shaw. The gaunt character had all the makings of a horror icon, played masterfully by Judith Roberts, but sadly the film didn’t catch on well enough like Saw or Insidious to inspire any sequels.

Fortunately, horror fans can now find this underrated James Wan movie streaming on Peacock, and they can revisit the flick or see it for the first time. It’s absolutely worth a watch – especially if you enjoy gothic settings and atmosphere. It may be set in a modern time period, but Wan did a great job at giving the movie a fairytale-like mood that is especially haunting and unlike anything else he’s directed.

If you’re curious about how the film performed during its initial release, Dead Silence was released by Universal Pictures to $22.4 million at the box office. Against the film’s $20 million budget, it was considered a massive flop. Fans can compare these numbers with Saw which earned $104 million worldwide with a budget between $1 and $1.2 million. Though Dead Silence has since caught its own audience with streaming and home video.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming. For now, Dead Silence is available to stream on Peacock.