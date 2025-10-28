Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Gets Hopeful Update

The journey for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 has been a long one with no real end in sight. The movie was initially greenlit following the release of Spider-Man 3 in 2009 for a 2011 release date. However, Sony Pictures ultimately scrapped the project, leading to the reboots The Amazing Spider-Man and their eventual MCU crossover series with Spider-Man: Homecoming instead. Now Spider-Man 4 has received a hopeful update nearly two decades later.

Tobey Maguire’s participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man sparked hopes from fans that both actors would get to continue their respective Spider-Man stories. Sam Raimi, who has continued his involvement under Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has seemingly been open to the idea.

Things got interesting when The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin shared his own desires on social media to write a Spider-Man 4 with an older Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as the leads. Now a fan has asked Tomlin for an update and Tomlin gave a rather hopeful update regarding the future for Spider-Man 4.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” Tomlin begins.

“There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

Obviously Tomlin isn’t giving a full guarantee that Spider-Man 4 is going to happen by any means. In fact, he stresses that there are a lot of variables in the way between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios that he has no control over. Fortunately, he’s optimistic about his journey forward, and his reminder that the studio hasn’t denied his plans yet are certainly something to get excited by.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the potential future for Spider-Man 4 as we have them. As long as Mattson Tomlin is slowly working towards the possibility, it looks like we could one day get the sequel that Sony teased so many years ago.