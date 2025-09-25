‘Spider-Verse’ Villain Joins ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed towards its next stand-alone Spider-Man movie with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest entry to star Tom Holland as the titular superhero. Interestingly, while it is a MCU production, it looks like this latest sequel features potential ties to Sony’s animated Spider-Verse series with the latest villain announced for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The animated Spider-Verse films have mostly been unrelated to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Sony has occasionally linked its stand-alone Spider-Man films with the MCU, and they’ve occasionally returned the favor. Now it looks like another interesting collaboration is happening with the latest cast announcement.

As stated via Deadline:

“Marvin Jones III has been tapped for the role of Tombstone,” their sources shared.

Neither Sony or Marvel have commented on the announcement at this time. However, it’s an exciting development when fans consider that Marvin Jones III will be reprising his role as Tombstone, a character he voiced in both of the animated Spider-Verse movies. He’s also attached to play the role in the upcoming third installment of the animated trilogy.

As for Brand New Day, it’s unclear how the Spider-Man villain will fit in, but fans are certainly eager to find out. Tombstone is an African-American albino first introduced in Marvel Comics, and he is one of Spider-Man’s recurring villains, sporting filed teeth and nearly-indestructible skin. His role as a crime boss would also fit the new film’s alleged street-level story, though his presence could also tease future Multiverse shenanigans.

The announcement comes not long after production paused due to an injury suffered by Tom Holland during a stunt. The injury left him with a concussion, though he has since been through recovery, and production is scheduled to resume on September 29. This means that everything is still on track for the film to reach its scheduled 2026 release date.

Fans will be able to see Marvin Jones III in Spider-Man: Brand New Day when the film hits theaters next year on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe updates as we have them. For now, this is shaping up to be a rather interesting endeavor for the MCU, especially now that it has such strong ties to the Spider-Verse animated films from Sony.