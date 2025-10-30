Close Menu

    ‘Predator: Badlands’ Called “Family-Friendly” In First Reactions

    The upcoming Predator movie Predator: Badlands is said to be a "family-friendly" installment as the first reactions pour in.
    By
    predator: badlands

    Director Dan Trachtenberg has taken the time to reinvent the Predator film franchise several times with the prequel Prey, animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, and upcoming venture Predator: Badlands on the way. As fans wait to see Predator: Badlands, however, the first reactions have poured in – with some calling it a “family-friendly” endeavor.

    The Predator franchise began with 1987’s Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in an action sci-fi horror movie that took full advantage of its R-rating. The franchise has mostly stayed true to those roots outside of 2004’s PG-13 effort Alien vs. Predator. As the franchises start to come together once again for Predator: Badlands, the 2025 Predator movie has become the first solo Predator film to receive a PG-13 rating.

    Unlike Alien vs. Predator, however, this has been explained as the result of Predator: Badlands featuring no human characters whatsoever. The cast is instead made up of aliens and synthetic androids. Nevertheless, according to the first reactions, fans feel as though the movie is tonally lighter than its predecessors. While some fans appreciate this new direction, others have been put off by the “family-friendly” energy.

    Here are some of the first reactions to Predator: Badlands including those that refer to the feature as a “family-friendly” type movie:

    In any case, it still sounds like Dan Trachtenberg‘s third Predator movie is an event that fans of the franchise will have to see for themselves. After all, he’s proven himself twice now as a capable director under the Predator umbrella, and Predator: Killer of Killers suggests that the franchise isn’t completely abandoning its more violent, R-rated roots for long.

    Predator: Badlands is scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. It’ll be interesting to see how the movie performs and whether or not audiences are willing to accept a lighter take on the mythos. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Predator film franchise as we have them.