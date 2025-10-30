‘Predator: Badlands’ Called “Family-Friendly” In First Reactions

Director Dan Trachtenberg has taken the time to reinvent the Predator film franchise several times with the prequel Prey, animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, and upcoming venture Predator: Badlands on the way. As fans wait to see Predator: Badlands, however, the first reactions have poured in – with some calling it a “family-friendly” endeavor.

The Predator franchise began with 1987’s Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in an action sci-fi horror movie that took full advantage of its R-rating. The franchise has mostly stayed true to those roots outside of 2004’s PG-13 effort Alien vs. Predator. As the franchises start to come together once again for Predator: Badlands, the 2025 Predator movie has become the first solo Predator film to receive a PG-13 rating.

Unlike Alien vs. Predator, however, this has been explained as the result of Predator: Badlands featuring no human characters whatsoever. The cast is instead made up of aliens and synthetic androids. Nevertheless, according to the first reactions, fans feel as though the movie is tonally lighter than its predecessors. While some fans appreciate this new direction, others have been put off by the “family-friendly” energy.

Here are some of the first reactions to Predator: Badlands including those that refer to the feature as a “family-friendly” type movie:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise. With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.… pic.twitter.com/ZIWyqPDviE — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) October 27, 2025

Predator: Badlands is friggin’ awesome. Inventive action, organic comedy, and a story I was fully invested in. Dan Trachtenberg continues to push all the right buttons with this franchise. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/eoYNluPQoL — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) October 27, 2025

Initial Predator Badlands thoughts – absolutely a Dark Horse adaptation. Fans of the wider EU will get a lot of enjoyment out of it. Leaned heavy into the adventure/fantasy angle & really showed the genre bending/flexibility of the Predator. — Aaron Percival (@_CorporalHicks) October 27, 2025

#PredatorBadlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It’s the most action-packed Predator film yet, some of it as brutal as you’d… pic.twitter.com/cIIx5Rx1wq — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) October 27, 2025

Just got out of #PredatorBadlands and it’s one hell of an action ride a brutal, emotional journey of a Predator finding acceptance. Some of the best hand-to-hand combat I’ve seen in ages. 🔥 Don’t miss this one on the big screen! @20thCenturyUK pic.twitter.com/ZdLrXkuB8N — TheBrothersGeekOutPodcast (@thebrosgeekout) October 27, 2025

It’s great to see some of my pals in the AvP fandom and beyond finally getting to see Predator Badlands. I think this film is really great and it’s different (in a brilliant way) to any of the other films in the franchise. Can’t wait for the wide release in a few weeks. Matt. pic.twitter.com/u3WQ5GbqQg — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) October 28, 2025

PREDATOR: BADLANDS: an action-packed ride that keeps you on your toes. It’s a “found family” action-adventure wrapped in that classic franchise brutality. Trachtenberg confidently continues to make the Predator world captivating as Fanning charms (and scares!) #PredatorBadlands pic.twitter.com/FS38i798Wf — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) October 28, 2025

In any case, it still sounds like Dan Trachtenberg‘s third Predator movie is an event that fans of the franchise will have to see for themselves. After all, he’s proven himself twice now as a capable director under the Predator umbrella, and Predator: Killer of Killers suggests that the franchise isn’t completely abandoning its more violent, R-rated roots for long.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. It’ll be interesting to see how the movie performs and whether or not audiences are willing to accept a lighter take on the mythos. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Predator film franchise as we have them.