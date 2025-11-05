Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Filed Harassment & Bullying Claim Against David Harbour

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things is set to return for its fifth and final season this year. However, a different story is starting to make headlines, as it’s been revealed Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a claim against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour.

Fans have watched the two work together since Stranger Things first premiered in 2016. Nearly a decade has passed since that time, and while fans would have assumed they’d be as close as their on-screen characters, that sadly might not be the case.

As noted by Vanity Fair via Daily Mail, “Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a lengthy complaint about David Harbour before they began filming the final season of Stranger Things.” The outlet adds that this would have happened “before season five began shooting in January of last year.”

As for the claims, there are said to be “pages and pages of accusations” according to the original source, and that the result “investigation went on for months.” However, details regarding this investigation or what specific information was shared with the claims are yet to be revealed. We do know, however, that the allegations made by Brown “did not include claims of sexual impropriety.”

Rather, Harbour is simply being accused of harassment and bullying by Brown. In order to shoot the show’s final season, it’s been said that “Brown was reportedly accompanied by a personal legal representative on set at all times while filming the show’s final season.” Because the characters played by Brown and Harbour have a father-daughter relationship, the two spend a lot of time together on set, possibly making their work on the fifth season a tense shoot for David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown if true.

Ultimately, we’ll have to see how this situation continues to play out and whether or not more details will be revealed. In the meantime, the fifth season of Stranger Things will be dropping this year in three batches. The first four episodes drop via Netflix on November 26, 2025 just before Thanksgiving. The following three episodes will be released Christmas Day on December 25, 2025. Fans will then see the Stranger Things series finale drop on December 31, 2025 both on Netflix and in theaters.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Stranger Things updates as we have them. It’s definitely going to be bittersweet seeing the main series finally come to an end. Even more so if these reports turn out to be true.