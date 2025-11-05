‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Reportedly Bringing Back Controversial MCU Character

The Spider-Man franchise is gearing up for another installment with the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The new film will be the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie to be led by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Of course, the films have featured plenty of other notable characters, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day being no exception. Now it looks like a controversial MCU character could be brought back for the Spider-Man sequel.

The MCU’s series of Spider-Man films have had a rather interesting trajectory. Spider-Man: Homecoming was a relatively traditional street-level superhero movie before its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealed Parker’s secret identity and prepared audiences for the Multiverse. The third film Spider-Man: No Way Home fulfilled its promise by offering heroes and villains from previous Spider-Man installments including the Sam Raimi trilogy.

Now the next installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is expected to be another return to the character’s roots with a street-level crime story in addition to appearances from MCU heroes like The Punisher. According to insider Daniel Richtman, however, we may now know another MCU character – one that’s considered to be controversial – that could be joining the cast as well.

Specifically, Richtman suggests that Tony Revolori will be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as his MCU character Flash Thompson. The character was traditionally portrayed as a high school jock and Parker’s bully in both the original comics and previous film adaptations.

While Revolori’s Flash still isn’t very fond of Parker, his take is quite different, and fans feel as though he hasn’t offered much beyond comic relief. In fact, his screen time has gotten progressively shorter including his appearance in No Way Home, which led many to believe he would no longer factor into the franchise.

If Richtman’s scoop is true, then, we could see Tony Revolori make a comeback. With a new director behind the camera as well, it’s possible that Revolori’s character will be altered to address complaints from fans, but that’s speculation at this point. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how Flash Thompson might fit into a movie where Peter Parker is starting his life over after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not to mention the balancing act that also includes characters like The Punisher also featured in the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.