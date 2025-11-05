‘The Mummy’ Sequel Happening With Brendan Fraser And Rachel Weisz

Universal’s attempts to revive their classic monster movie franchises really took off with 1999’s The Mummy. Of course, that particular series has been dormant for nearly two decades, though that’s going to change soon. It’s been announced that Radio Silence will direct a sequel to The Mummy and its original follow-ups with returning cast members Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Fans have been clamoring for a follow-up to the fan-favorite action horror franchise for years. In fact, Fraser has been making quite the comeback, driving the call for a new Mummy movie. Now Universal is set to deliver with the newly-announced sequel.

As shared via THR:

“Brendan Fraser, who led the trio of movies made between 1999 and 2008, and Rachel Weisz, who starred in the first two, are in talks to star in a new Mummy sequel.” The outlet adds that “Radio Silence is set to direct,” specifically referring to the duo that is Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

As for producers attached to the project, we have that information as well:

“Sean Daniel, who produced the original movies with his late partner James Jacks, is back as producer. Joining him are frequent Radio Silence collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, who will produce via their Project X Entertainment banner.”

Many details are being kept under wraps at this time, but it’s been suggested that the sequel will ignore the events of the third film released in 2008:

“One source describes the project as not a reboot, but rather a sequel that would disregard the events of the third movie. David Coggeshall wrote the screenplay.”

Hopefully we’ll have more details regarding the project soon. Radio Silence have proven themselves to have a solid grasp on both horror and humor, and previously dived into the Universal Monsters for their movie Abigail. As such, it’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the table for the pre-established Mummy franchise.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this new Mummy sequel as we have them. If Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz do return for the follow-up, it’ll be an exciting reunion for fans who’ve been hoping to see them back together since 2001’s The Mummy Returns.