‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Hit With Another Delay

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting years for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. As we approach its release date, however, the game tends to face a new delay. Now history is repeating itself as Grand Theft Auto VI is facing another delay until November 2026.

The most recent release date for the game was scheduled for May 2026. This itself was a delay after the game was first announced for a Fall 2025 release. Now that fans will have to wait until November, however, that makes it about a full year from its original intended release date.

This was confirmed in a statement by Take-Two CEO Strass Zelnick, as shared via THR:

“Rockstar Games will now release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, and we remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience,” Zelnick announced.

An additional statement from a Rockstar Games blog post gave a more detailed explanation for the delay, noting that they want to better polish the long-awaited sixth mainline installment of the Grand Theft Auto series:

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar Games wrote. “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”

Hopefully we’ll have more details in the following year leading up to the game’s new (and hopefully final) release date. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released over a decade ago in 2013. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Grand Theft Auto franchise and the release of Grand Theft Auto VI as we have them.