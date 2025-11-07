HBO Max Cancels Series After Three Seasons

A disappointing announcement has been made regarding an HBO Max series and the decision for its cancellation after three seasons. Unfortunately, streaming platforms have to make tough calls on occasion, and it looks like one series has finally come to an end on HBO Max as a result.

It feels as though the television landscape, both on traditional TV networks and in the streaming world, can be quite unpredictable. As such, after releasing three popular seasons of a series from 2021 to 2024, it can be a shock to learn that it’s been canceled this year.

The series did have the possibility of being shopped to a new network, with Netflix being one such possibility. However, in the time since that was written, the series has yet to receive a fourth season or any kind of revival. As such, it seems safe to say that the show is truly over.

Here’s what was shared on that front via Deadline:

“Essex College is closing its doors at Max as the streamer has canceled The Sex Lives Of College Girls after three seasons.”

Obviously that could change one day, but for now fans will have to accept that the series will likely only consist of its existing three seasons. As for the cancellation of this HBO Max series after releasing said three seasons, it seems as though ratings were the cause. The series just did not perform as well by the time the third season was released in 2024 compared to its initial two seasons.

As the title suggests, the teen comedy-drama series revolves around a group of freshmen roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont. The coming-of-age structure explores their various sexually-active lives and romances. Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble created the series.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding HBO Max and any other possible successors that might revive The Sex Lives Of College Girls following its initial three seasons. For now, however, fans are able to stream the series via HBO Max.